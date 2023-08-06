MX TOKEN Price Hits $2.76 on Exchanges (MX)

MX TOKEN (MX) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. MX TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $275.62 million and $1.60 million worth of MX TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MX TOKEN token can now be purchased for $2.76 or 0.00009487 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MX TOKEN has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MX TOKEN

MX TOKEN was first traded on June 22nd, 2018. MX TOKEN’s total supply is 450,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. MX TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @mexc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MX TOKEN is https://reddit.com/r/mexc_official. The official website for MX TOKEN is www.mexc.com.

Buying and Selling MX TOKEN

According to CryptoCompare, “MX Token is a decentralized digital asset developed by MEXC Global, which is based on Ethereum Blockchain and acts as proof of the interests of the MEXC community. MX Token is the only token in MEXC Exchange ecological system, connecting MX users, communities, project teams, and partners. MEXC is committed to enabling MX Token from the value aspect, including fee deduction and various MEXC products participation rights. MEXC is also expanding MX Token’s usage scenarios by introducing on-chain lending, mining, and DEX trading and making it the first cross-chain asset of BSC and HECO.”

