Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $183.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.16 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 35.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Myriad Genetics updated its FY23 guidance to ($0.36)-($0.24) EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.36–$0.24 EPS.

Myriad Genetics Stock Performance

MYGN opened at $19.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.60 and a 200-day moving average of $21.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.77. Myriad Genetics has a 1-year low of $13.92 and a 1-year high of $28.18.

Insider Transactions at Myriad Genetics

In other news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 8,638 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $198,760.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,743.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 722.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MYGN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.20.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

Featured Stories

