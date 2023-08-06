NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Price Target Cut to $10.00

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $13.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 158.40% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

NanoString Technologies Trading Up 8.9 %

Shares of NanoString Technologies stock opened at $3.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.67, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.34. NanoString Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $18.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NanoString Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $44.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.45 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 349.20% and a negative net margin of 115.14%. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NanoString Technologies news, Director William Young purchased 35,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $201,426.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,723. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director William Young acquired 35,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $201,426.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 46,700 shares in the company, valued at $265,723. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $86,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 75,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,234.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 80,400 shares of company stock worth $461,826 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 21.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 4.4% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 227,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,898,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NanoString Technologies

(Get Free Report)

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technology for scientific and clinical information in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.