National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NSA stock opened at $32.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $32.15 and a twelve month high of $58.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 224.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NSA shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

In other news, insider Arlen Dale Nordhagen acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.92 per share, with a total value of $923,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,012,684 shares in the company, valued at $148,148,293.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,004,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,183,000 after buying an additional 179,504 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,029,000 after buying an additional 598,640 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,638,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,608,000 after buying an additional 122,899 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,391,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,135,000 after buying an additional 34,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,365,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,328,000 after buying an additional 21,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,117 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 72.8 million rentable square feet.

