Needham & Company LLC Trims Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Target Price to $22.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RVLV. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Revolve Group from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered Revolve Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TD Cowen lowered Revolve Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Revolve Group from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.71.

Revolve Group Stock Performance

Shares of RVLV opened at $17.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Revolve Group has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $32.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.13 and a 200 day moving average of $21.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolve Group

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $273.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Revolve Group’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. 69.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

