Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) Price Target Lowered to C$21.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY – Free Report) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NBLY. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$26.50 to C$24.50 in a report on Friday, June 9th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 9th. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$22.00 to C$20.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$24.50.

Get Neighbourly Pharmacy alerts:

Neighbourly Pharmacy Trading Up 0.9 %

TSE:NBLY opened at C$17.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$781.20 million, a PE ratio of -48.61 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$17.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.30. Neighbourly Pharmacy has a 12 month low of C$14.56 and a 12 month high of C$25.50.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Neighbourly Pharmacy

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Neighbourly Pharmacy’s payout ratio is -50.00%.

In other news, Senior Officer Stephen Richard Losty sold 22,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.77, for a total transaction of C$404,489.91. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neighbourly Pharmacy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neighbourly Pharmacy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.