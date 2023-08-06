Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,397 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,180 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 595 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $431.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.96, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $428.57 and a 200-day moving average of $368.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.73 and a fifty-two week high of $485.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NFLX. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Netflix from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.41.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.09, for a total value of $10,459,165.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.09, for a total value of $10,459,165.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total transaction of $219,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,712.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,443 shares of company stock worth $36,488,472 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.