Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.08.

Newell Brands Price Performance

NASDAQ NWL opened at $10.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.41 and its 200 day moving average is $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $21.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newell Brands

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 181.0% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

