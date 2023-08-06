Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $17,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the first quarter valued at $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 193.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

Shares of NVS opened at $101.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $74.09 and a 1-year high of $105.61. The stock has a market cap of $215.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.22.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

