Old West Investment Management LLC Invests $367,000 in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Old West Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,349 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 297.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 433 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Rio Tinto Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Argus lowered their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE RIO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,371,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,877,685. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.54. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $50.92 and a 12-month high of $80.51.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. This represents a yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

