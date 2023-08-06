Old West Investment Management LLC Makes New $333,000 Investment in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Old West Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Ecopetrol in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Ecopetrol in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 1.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ecopetrol in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company.

NYSE EC traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,537,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,171. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 52-week low of $8.59 and a 52-week high of $12.35. The company has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

