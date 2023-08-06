Old West Investment Management LLC Makes New $333,000 Investment in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Old West Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Ecopetrol in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Ecopetrol in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 1.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ecopetrol in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Ecopetrol Price Performance
Ecopetrol Profile
Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ecopetrol
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/31 – 08/04
- How to Invest in Growth Stocks
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.