Old West Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,925 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 503,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the quarter. Cameco makes up about 7.1% of Old West Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Old West Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Cameco worth $13,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Cameco by 37.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644,453 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cameco by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,223,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Cameco by 6.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,138,000 after acquiring an additional 52,341 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $819,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Cameco from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Cameco Stock Performance

CCJ traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,767,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,226,840. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.38. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.99. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $21.02 and a one year high of $35.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.37 million. Cameco had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 2.74%. Cameco’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

