Old West Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 290,595 TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC)

Old West Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 290,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. Old West Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of TMC the metals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMC. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of TMC the metals by 442.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,420,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420,000 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TMC the metals by 7,391.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,198,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 1,182,600 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of TMC the metals by 92.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 754,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 361,847 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of TMC the metals by 5,685.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 607,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 596,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TMC the metals during the first quarter worth about $971,000. 49.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMC the metals Stock Down 13.3 %

Shares of TMC stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $1.11. 4,742,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,952,006. The stock has a market cap of $311.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.09. TMC the metals company Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $3.20.

TMC the metals ( NASDAQ:TMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts predict that TMC the metals company Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on TMC the metals from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. ThinkEquity assumed coverage on TMC the metals in a report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other TMC the metals news, Director Andrei Karkar purchased 3,997,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $2,998,139.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,953,495 shares in the company, valued at $41,965,121.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 31.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.

