Old West Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 0.4% of Old West Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Old West Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 28,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 6,277 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IRWD traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.13. 1,325,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,522,591. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.86. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $12.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.93.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm had revenue of $104.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

IRWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 26,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $284,962.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 758,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,113,638.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 21,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $224,591.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 820,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,718,127.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 26,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $284,962.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 758,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,113,638.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) products. It operates through the Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded on January 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

