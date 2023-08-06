Oppenheimer Raises Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target to $180.00

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CLH has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $176.90.

Clean Harbors stock opened at $167.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.39. Clean Harbors has a one year low of $106.05 and a one year high of $174.10.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.04. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $1,710,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,731,463. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.43, for a total value of $91,587.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,158,763.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $1,710,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,453 shares in the company, valued at $12,731,463. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,891 shares of company stock valued at $8,899,615. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 22.9% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 5.6% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

