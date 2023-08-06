Oppenheimer Trims Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Target Price to $78.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Oppenheimer from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.33.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE JCI traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,332,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,898,910. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.35. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $48.82 and a 52 week high of $70.43. The stock has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.23.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.69%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $898,224.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $898,224.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,757 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,566.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Johnson Controls International

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 9.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 1,791,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,082,000 after buying an additional 24,575 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 100.6% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,558,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,639,000 after buying an additional 2,286,227 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 990.6% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 61,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after buying an additional 56,158 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 15.3% in the second quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 14,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.