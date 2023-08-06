Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.30-$1.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.20 billion-$10.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.35 billion. Owens & Minor also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.30-1.55 EPS.

Owens & Minor Stock Performance

Shares of OMI stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.02. 1,891,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,815. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.96, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.31 and its 200 day moving average is $14.22. Owens & Minor has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $35.74.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Owens & Minor

Several equities analysts recently commented on OMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.50.

In other Owens & Minor news, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 118,927 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $2,480,817.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,142,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,837,055.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 38,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $746,127.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 747,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,375,223.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 118,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $2,480,817.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,142,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,837,055.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 286,635 shares of company stock valued at $5,958,129 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 67.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 241.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

