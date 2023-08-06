Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target Raised to $465.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $436.00 to $465.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $400.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $395.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $370.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $429.29.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 1.0 %

PH stock opened at $414.15 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $235.69 and a one year high of $421.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $379.78 and its 200 day moving average is $348.13. The firm has a market cap of $53.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 22.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total value of $202,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,217. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total value of $859,432.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,512.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total value of $202,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,682,454 in the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Parker-Hannifin

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

