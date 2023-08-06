Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $16,283,216,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $103.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.40.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

