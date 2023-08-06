Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,285 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 118,198.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720,460 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $911,554,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 3,431.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,286,952 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $212,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,511 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in American Express by 162.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,961,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $289,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,325,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AXP opened at $165.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.88. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $182.15. The company has a market cap of $121.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of American Express from $205.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. 3M reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.88.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

