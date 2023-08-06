Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $2.97 Million Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lessened its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,370 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 244,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,897,000 after acquiring an additional 13,349 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 5.5% during the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 77,955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,615,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.4% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 9.2% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.
D.R. Horton Price Performance
DHI opened at $125.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.14 and a 200 day moving average of $106.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 6.97. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $132.30.
D.R. Horton Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.11%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other D.R. Horton news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,498.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $3,769,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,115 shares in the company, valued at $25,813,938.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,451,498.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
DHI has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Argus upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.50.
D.R. Horton Company Profile
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than D.R. Horton
- Trading Halts Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/31 – 08/04
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.