Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $2.97 Million Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lessened its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,370 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 244,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,897,000 after acquiring an additional 13,349 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 5.5% during the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 77,955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,615,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.4% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 9.2% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Price Performance

DHI opened at $125.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.14 and a 200 day moving average of $106.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 6.97. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $132.30.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,498.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $3,769,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,115 shares in the company, valued at $25,813,938.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,451,498.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHI has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Argus upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.