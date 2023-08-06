Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Purchases 1,920 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,944 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $4,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 8.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 109,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 8,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.5% during the first quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 33,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in Quanta Services by 2.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 836,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,328,000 after buying an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of PWR stock opened at $200.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.68. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.25 and a fifty-two week high of $206.43. The company has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of 51.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $192.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.05.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Quanta Services from $186.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.09.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In related news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total transaction of $16,936,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 282,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,797,626. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total value of $16,936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 282,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,797,626. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $749,086.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,651.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,074 shares of company stock valued at $42,242,506 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

