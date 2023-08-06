Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Purchases 380 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,310 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 278.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 171.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $518.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adobe Price Performance

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,387,347.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,791 shares of company stock worth $20,563,146 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $526.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.15 billion, a PE ratio of 50.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $552.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $488.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $406.50.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.