Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 4,620 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,620 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 676,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $129,386,000 after acquiring an additional 59,311 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 100,112 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,133,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. UBS Group decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.7 %

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $189.21 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

