Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 651 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for 1.6% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $1,850,765,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Accenture by 101,214.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,414 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $638,488,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Accenture by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Accenture by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,475,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,528,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total transaction of $1,976,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,073,756.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total value of $1,976,187.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 167,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,073,756.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,774 shares of company stock valued at $7,203,891 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Accenture Trading Down 1.6 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Accenture from $322.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.20.

NYSE:ACN opened at $312.00 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $327.93. The stock has a market cap of $207.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $311.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.19.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.93%.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.