Perpetual Ltd Buys New Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 94,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,519,000. Perpetual Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Service Co. International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 26,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Service Co. International

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 62,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $4,090,810.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at $63,076,285.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Service Co. International Price Performance

NYSE:SCI opened at $65.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.46. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $56.85 and a 1-year high of $74.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.76.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.10 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SCI shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Service Co. International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Service Co. International Profile

(Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Read More

