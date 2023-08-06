Perpetual Ltd Invests $5.11 Million in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 510,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,107,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,725,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,390,000 after purchasing an additional 142,651 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 4th quarter worth about $1,191,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,994,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,005,000 after purchasing an additional 525,988 shares during the last quarter.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Trading Up 0.2 %

SBS opened at $10.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $12.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP ( NYSE:SBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 10.51%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.

