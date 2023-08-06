Perpetual Ltd Invests $6.94 Million in Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 265,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,937,000. Perpetual Ltd owned approximately 0.45% of Orion as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OEC. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Orion by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,347,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,620,000 after acquiring an additional 102,751 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Orion by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,574,000 after acquiring an additional 25,368 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Orion by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,380,000 after acquiring an additional 146,728 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orion by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,067,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,581,000 after acquiring an additional 392,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orion by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,537,000 after acquiring an additional 30,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Orion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Orion from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Orion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OEC opened at $20.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.55 and a 200-day moving average of $23.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Orion S.A. has a 12 month low of $12.87 and a 12 month high of $26.91.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.19 million. Orion had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Orion S.A. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Orion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.19%.

Orion Company Profile

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

