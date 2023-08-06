Perpetual Ltd Makes New $5.72 Million Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,359 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $2,717,000. Markel Corp increased its position in Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth about $1,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Up 0.1 %
V opened at $238.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.65. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $245.37. The company has a market capitalization of $447.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Visa Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.84%.
Insider Transactions at Visa
In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,755,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,600 shares of company stock worth $13,828,767. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.32.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/31 – 08/04
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.