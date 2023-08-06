Perpetual Ltd Purchases Shares of 17,777 Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,777 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Salesforce by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,082,258 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $216,213,000 after purchasing an additional 34,010 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 113.6% during the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter valued at about $1,391,000. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total value of $259,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,838,191.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total transaction of $259,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,838,191.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 150,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $31,665,453.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,786,716.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,079,743 shares of company stock valued at $230,372,097. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $214.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $217.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.00. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $238.22. The stock has a market cap of $209.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 564.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.20.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.56.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

