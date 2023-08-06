Perpetual Ltd Purchases Shares of 50,550 Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,550 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIMO. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. 62.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SIMO stock opened at $62.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.92. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $51.44 and a 52 week high of $95.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.32.

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $124.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.17 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SIMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $104.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $107.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.83.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

