Perpetual Ltd Purchases Shares of 97,819 iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 97,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,850,000. Perpetual Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI India ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 10,120 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 297,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,424,000 after buying an additional 101,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,346,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,223,000 after buying an additional 163,622 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 98.3% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

BATS INDA opened at $44.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.41 and its 200 day moving average is $41.35.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

