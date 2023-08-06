Picton Mahoney Asset Management Increases Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,865 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Intuit were worth $9,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,037,410,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 86.8% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 71 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU stock remained flat at $496.98 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,179,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.20. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $352.63 and a 52-week high of $514.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $463.41 and a 200 day moving average of $437.25.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.70 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on INTU. Bank of America raised their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Intuit from $462.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.62.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,422 shares of company stock valued at $25,405,260. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Stories

