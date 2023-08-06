Piper Sandler Lowers Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) to Neutral

Piper Sandler cut shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $36.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $38.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DOCS. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Doximity from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Doximity from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Doximity from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.38.

Get Doximity alerts:

Doximity Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOCS opened at $33.74 on Thursday. Doximity has a 1 year low of $22.91 and a 1 year high of $43.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.25 and a 200 day moving average of $33.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $110.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.11 million. Doximity had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Research analysts expect that Doximity will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 4,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $164,801.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,619.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Doximity news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 4,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $164,801.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,619.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,214 shares of company stock valued at $765,301. Company insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCS. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Doximity in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the first quarter worth about $38,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the second quarter worth about $43,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Doximity by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 52.17% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.