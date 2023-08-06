Pirate Chain Market Capitalization Hits $42.43 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000744 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $42.43 million and $55,878.06 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00100967 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00052084 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00032443 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

ARRR is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

