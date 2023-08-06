Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Receives $16.27 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.27.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PAA shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plains All American Pipeline

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 49.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 250.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 41.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Up 1.4 %

PAA stock opened at $14.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.70. Plains All American Pipeline has a twelve month low of $10.17 and a twelve month high of $15.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.23.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $11.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.05%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Featured Articles

