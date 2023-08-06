Pono Capital Three, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PTHRU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on August 9th

Pono Capital Three’s (NASDAQ:PTHRU – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, August 9th. Pono Capital Three had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 10th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Pono Capital Three Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PTHRU opened at $11.10 on Friday. Pono Capital Three has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pono Capital Three

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTHRU. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pono Capital Three during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Pono Capital Three during the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in Pono Capital Three during the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pono Capital Three during the first quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pono Capital Three in the first quarter valued at about $462,000.

About Pono Capital Three

Pono Capital Three, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the enterprise security and operations applications, cloud-based content and digital streaming services, drone technology and service, artificial intelligence companies, consumer healthcare and wellness, biomedical technology, entertainment/gaming companies, distance learning, online retail, and e-sports companies.

