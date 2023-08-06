Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05, reports. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 17.58%. The business had revenue of $123.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.77 million. Power Integrations updated its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

Shares of POWI opened at $84.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.48. Power Integrations has a 52 week low of $59.16 and a 52 week high of $99.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 53.34 and a beta of 1.18.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 48.10%.

Insider Activity at Power Integrations

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power Integrations

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 21,674 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total transaction of $1,947,408.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 572,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,473,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total transaction of $126,264.83. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,957.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 21,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total transaction of $1,947,408.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 572,885 shares in the company, valued at $51,473,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,408 shares of company stock valued at $4,302,864. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Power Integrations by 4.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Power Integrations by 59.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Power Integrations by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Power Integrations by 1.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Power Integrations by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Power Integrations in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Power Integrations from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.14.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Featured Articles

