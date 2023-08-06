PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Receives $31.71 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.71.

PPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPL

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 0.6% during the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in PPL by 3.2% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in PPL by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 17,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PPL by 0.7% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPL Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $26.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.05. PPL has a one year low of $23.47 and a one year high of $31.74. The company has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.78.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PPL will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Featured Articles

