Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Price Target Raised to C$115.00

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Free Report) (TSE:PD) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PDS. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Precision Drilling from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised Precision Drilling from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$150.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$100.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.88.
NYSE PDS opened at $66.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $902.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.78. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of $41.56 and a 52-week high of $87.36.
Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.
