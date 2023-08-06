Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Price Target Raised to C$115.00

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Free Report) (TSE:PD) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PDS. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Precision Drilling from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised Precision Drilling from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$150.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$100.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.88.

NYSE PDS opened at $66.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $902.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.78. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of $41.56 and a 52-week high of $87.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDS. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 293.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Precision Drilling by 43.6% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth $24,081,000. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 47,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 9,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

