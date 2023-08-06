Primoris Services (PRIM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Primoris Services has set its FY 2023 guidance at $2.50-$2.70 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $2.50-2.70 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.26. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Primoris Services to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PRIM stock opened at $31.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Primoris Services has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $32.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.26.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

In other news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $553,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 295,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,168,156.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 3,500 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $104,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,907.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $553,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 295,199 shares in the company, valued at $8,168,156.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,261,295. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Primoris Services by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Primoris Services in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Primoris Services by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Primoris Services by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,078 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Primoris Services by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

