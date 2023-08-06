Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PCOR. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Procore Technologies from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Procore Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Procore Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.07.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PCOR stock opened at $65.60 on Thursday. Procore Technologies has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $76.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.42.

Insider Activity at Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.15% and a negative return on equity of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $213.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.24 million. Equities analysts expect that Procore Technologies will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Elisa Steele sold 6,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $463,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,748,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Procore Technologies news, Director Elisa Steele sold 6,180 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $463,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,748,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 29,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $1,691,038.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 894,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,830,016.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 197,907 shares of company stock worth $12,736,483. 39.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procore Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Procore Technologies in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Procore Technologies by 61.7% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Procore Technologies by 59.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Featured Stories

