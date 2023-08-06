Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.26-$0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $118.00 million-$126.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $124.08 million.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a sell rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.67.
Shares of NYSE:PRLB traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.63. 520,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,634. The stock has a market cap of $802.51 million, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.20. Proto Labs has a twelve month low of $22.04 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.21.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Proto Labs by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 391,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,985,000 after acquiring an additional 50,607 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 9,894 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 541,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,946,000 after acquiring an additional 266,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 519,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,215,000 after acquiring an additional 24,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.
Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.
