Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.26-$0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $118.00 million-$126.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $124.08 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a sell rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Shares of NYSE:PRLB traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.63. 520,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,634. The stock has a market cap of $802.51 million, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.20. Proto Labs has a twelve month low of $22.04 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.21.

Proto Labs ( NYSE:PRLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $122.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.88 million. Proto Labs had a negative return on equity of 14.06% and a negative net margin of 21.61%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Proto Labs will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Proto Labs by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 391,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,985,000 after acquiring an additional 50,607 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 9,894 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 541,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,946,000 after acquiring an additional 266,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 519,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,215,000 after acquiring an additional 24,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

