ProVise Management Group LLC Reduces Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 11,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.69.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:VLO opened at $126.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.73 and a fifty-two week high of $150.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $34.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.37 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 42.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $11.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

