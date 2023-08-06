Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Issued By Desjardins

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Free Report) (NYSE:CM) – Stock analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the company will earn $1.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.60. The consensus estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $7.07 per share.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. CSFB reduced their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. CIBC increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Fundamental Research set a C$69.38 price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$64.56.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

Shares of TSE CM opened at C$56.96 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of C$53.58 and a 1-year high of C$68.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$56.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$57.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$52.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.02.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported C$1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.62 by C$0.08. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 23.32%. The company had revenue of C$5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.58 billion.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.05%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.