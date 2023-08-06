Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Truist Financial Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:TFC)

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Truist Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 3rd. Zacks Research analyst N. Kataruka now expects that the insurance provider will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.93. The consensus estimate for Truist Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.81 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Truist Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TFC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.82.

Truist Financial stock opened at $32.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Truist Financial has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TFC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 12,034.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $881,700,000 after buying an additional 20,321,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $553,718,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,042,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,411,442,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651,641 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,461,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $731,827,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in Truist Financial by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 18,282,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $847,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504,325 shares in the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.15%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

