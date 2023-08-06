QITMEER NETWORK Price Tops $0.18 on Exchanges (MEER)

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded 144.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 6th. QITMEER NETWORK has a market capitalization of $12.63 million and $636,283.60 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QITMEER NETWORK token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000607 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, QITMEER NETWORK has traded 107.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About QITMEER NETWORK

QITMEER NETWORK’s launch date was September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 71,348,557 tokens. The official message board for QITMEER NETWORK is qitmeer.medium.com. The official website for QITMEER NETWORK is www.qitmeer.io. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 71,348,557 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.07260998 USD and is up 1.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $88,119.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QITMEER NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QITMEER NETWORK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QITMEER NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

