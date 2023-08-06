Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target Raised to $210.00 at Northland Securities

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Northland Securities from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Northland Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PWR. StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $186.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.09.

Quanta Services Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of PWR stock opened at $200.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.09 and a beta of 1.08. Quanta Services has a 1 year low of $123.25 and a 1 year high of $206.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total value of $16,936,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 282,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,797,626. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total value of $16,936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 282,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,797,626. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James Redgie Probst sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.13, for a total value of $8,556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,562,660.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,074 shares of company stock worth $42,242,506 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Quanta Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Saturna Capital CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter worth $309,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Quanta Services by 287.8% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 28,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 20,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 9.2% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 73,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,480,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

See Also

