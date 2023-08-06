Radicle (RAD) Price Down 3.7% Over Last Week

Radicle (RAD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. In the last week, Radicle has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. One Radicle coin can currently be bought for $1.53 or 0.00005277 BTC on exchanges. Radicle has a market capitalization of $76.34 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Radicle Coin Profile

Radicle’s launch date was February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 49,829,111 coins. Radicle’s official message board is radicle.mirror.xyz. The official website for Radicle is radworks.org. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radworks_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Radworks is a community-driven platform promoting internet freedom through resilient, censorship-resistant technologies. Founded in 2021 by Alexis Sellier and Eleftherios Diakomichalis, it supports open-source projects that empower collaboration and decentralization. The platform’s native governance token, $RAD, enables community voting and decision-making. Radworks funds various projects through autonomous entities called “Orgs,” including Radicle Org, Drips Org, Radicle Foundation Org, and Grants Org. Together, they cultivate internet freedom and inclusivity in software development.”

