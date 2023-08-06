Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) PT Raised to $9.00

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Craig Hallum from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Ranpak from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Ranpak Price Performance

NYSE PACK opened at $6.68 on Thursday. Ranpak has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $8.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ranpak ( NYSE:PACK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $81.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.50 million. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS.

In other Ranpak news, Director Alicia M. Tranen acquired 36,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $106,215.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $145,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alicia M. Tranen bought 36,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $106,215.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Omar Asali purchased 61,060 shares of Ranpak stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $178,295.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,219,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,290.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 192,435 shares of company stock worth $682,985. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ranpak

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Ranpak by 147.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,235,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,018 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ranpak by 35.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,700,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,605,000 after buying an additional 962,336 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ranpak by 21.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,443,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,345,000 after acquiring an additional 617,377 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ranpak by 21.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,093,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,149,000 after acquiring an additional 537,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 77.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,135,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 496,500 shares in the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ranpak Company Profile

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods.

